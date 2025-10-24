Takaichi Vows Fiscal Stimulus for Economic Growth in Policy Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday vowed to achieve economic growth through strategic fiscal measures, in her first policy address at parliament since taking office earlier this week.

"I will build a strong economy," Takaichi, also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in the address delivered to both chambers of parliament. "I will create a strong and prosperous Japanese archipelago."

Setting the idea of finances depending on the economy at the core of the government's economic and fiscal policy, Takaichi proposed the establishment of a council to discuss strategies for further economic growth, and unveiled plans to provide support for strategic industry sectors, such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and shipbuilding.

Viewing measures to tackle soaring prices as her immediate priority, Takaichi vowed to enact a bill to scrap the provisional gasoline tax surcharge by the end of the ongoing parliamentary session, as well as implement subsidies for electricity and gas rates during the winter months.

Meanwhile, she voiced readiness to raise the taxable income threshold in a bid to address suggestions that the current threshold has caused people to cut back on work hours.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]