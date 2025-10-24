INTERVIEW: Ex-Trump Adviser Urges Japan to View Trade Deal as Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan should perceive its trade deal with the United States as an "investment" for the future of the bilateral alliance, Alexander Gray, former deputy assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump in his first term, said.

"If we do not have broad-based support...for this alliance, we will both suffer tremendously in the decades ahead," Gray said in a recent interview. "I would encourage my Japanese friends to look at this as an investment in the future health of the relationship and the alliance," he said of the deal.

Gray called Japan the United States' "most consequential ally in the Indo-Pacific." Much of an upcoming meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "will be about the trade deal" and "where we go from here to operationalize the trade deal."

"There's also going to be a substantial discussion about shared security threats, and I think the president is going to use this as an opportunity with the new prime minister to discuss how the United States and Japan can accelerate the alliance," Gray added.

He pointed out that Trump was highly critical of Japanese trade policy in the 1980s, believing that there was imbalance in Japan-U.S. trade. The trade deal is "designed, I think, from his perspective, to correct that."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]