Man with Knife Arrested near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--A man believed to have been carrying a knife was arrested near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday for allegedly obstructing a riot police officer in the performance of official duties.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the man was questioned by police and went on a rampage, during which the riot police officer suffered a leg injury from the knife. The injury is not life-threatening.
The man was caught on the spot near the embassy in Minato Ward, according to investigators. Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the details of the incident.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]