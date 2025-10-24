Man with Knife Arrested near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--A man believed to have been carrying a knife was arrested near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday for allegedly obstructing a riot police officer in the performance of official duties.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the man was questioned by police and went on a rampage, during which the riot police officer suffered a leg injury from the knife. The injury is not life-threatening.

The man was caught on the spot near the embassy in Minato Ward, according to investigators. Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the details of the incident.

