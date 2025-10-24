Tokyo Gas to Consider Procuring Alaska LNG

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Gas Co. said Friday that it has signed a letter of intent for a liquefied natural gas development project in Alaska with a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group LLC, which leads the project.

Tokyo Gas will consider procuring 1 million tons of LNG annually from the Alaska project starting around 2030.

The letter of intent is an initial-stage procedure to examine the possibility of procurement and is not legally binding.

As U.S. President Donald Trump backs the project, the participation of Japanese companies in the project was a major issue in the two countries' tariff negotiations. A joint statement released after the negotiations were concluded stated that Japan would explore a new Alaska LNG purchase deal.

In September, Jera Co., Japan's largest power generation company, also signed a letter of intent with Glenfarne. Jera is considering purchasing 1 million tons of LNG per year for 20 years.

