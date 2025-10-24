Sharp to Launch EV Being Developed with Hon Hai in FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. plans to launch an electric vehicle under joint development with its Taiwanese parent company, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., in fiscal 2027, it was learned Friday.

The Japanese electronics maker unveiled a prototype of its compact minivan-type EV on the day.

The prototype, based on Hon Hai's "Model A" EV, will be displayed at the Japan Mobility Show, which opens later this month in Tokyo.

The jointly developed EV, named "LDK+," can be used as a living room. The driver's seat can swivel backward, allowing users to work remotely or watch movies inside the vehicle.

"We hope to demonstrate the value of an EV half a step ahead," said Sharp Chief Technical Officer Mototaka Taneya.

