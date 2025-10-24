Koizumi Orders All Options Considered to Boost Defense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Friday instructed his ministry to consider measures to drastically strengthen defense capabilities "without ruling out any options."

Koizumi issued the instruction at the first meeting of a new ministry panel on promoting defense reform, with a view to moving up the planned revision of the country's three key national security documents.

"It's essential to further strengthen our defense capabilities in areas such as new fighting methods, including drones, and the ability to withstand prolonged battles," the minister said.

The new panel's members include senior ministry bureaucrats and the chiefs of staff of the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces.

The three key documents, compiled in December 2022, include a target of raising defense spending to 2 pct of gross domestic product in fiscal 2027.

