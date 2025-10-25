Strong Quake Hits Northern Japan's Hokkaido
Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake hit the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido in the small hours of Saturday.
The temblor occurred at a depth of about 40 kilometers off the Nemuro Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido around 1:40 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.9, measured lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the city of Nemuro.
