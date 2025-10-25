Japan PM Takaichi Leaves for ASEAN-Related Summits in Malaysia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi left for Malaysia on Saturday to attend summit talks related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Takaichi will emphasize the importance of the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative as well as free trade, aiming to demonstrate Japan's presence during her first overseas trip since taking office Tuesday.

"ASEAN is a hub linking the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, the global growth center and the key to Japan-led FOIP (initiative)," Takaichi told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

"I would like to deepen my relationships of trust with ASEAN leaders and produce significant results," she also said. "I will advance Japan's diplomacy that flourishes on the world's center stage."

In her first policy address at the Diet, Japan's parliament, Friday, she vowed to strongly promote the FOIP initiative as a pillar of the country's diplomatic policy and evolve it in line with the times.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]