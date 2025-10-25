Japan PM Takaichi Joins Ukraine Peace Meeting Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi joined online Friday a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" for peace in Ukraine, expressing Tokyo's unwavering support for the European nation that continues to suffer from Russia's invasion.

She said Japan will continue economic sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine in cooperation with the international community. This was the first diplomatic event for Takaichi since she took office Tuesday. The Coalition of the Willing mainly comprises European countries.

The Russian aggression is an outrageous act that shakes the foundation of the international order, Takaichi said, underscoring Japan's consistent stance of standing by Ukraine.

The meeting, held in London, was attended by leaders of more than 20 countries, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Takaichi told reporters after the meeting, "I received words of congratulations from leaders of many countries on my inauguration as prime minister." She also said the world leaders welcomed the fact that the Coalition of the Willing meeting was the first diplomatic event for her.

