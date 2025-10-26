Japan on High Alert for Bears as Autumn Foliage Season Begins

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Administrative authorities in Japan are calling for exercising a high level of caution against bears as the autumn foliage season is starting in earnest.

The number of deaths from bear attacks in the country in fiscal 2025, which started in April, stood at nine as of Wednesday, the highest annual figure since data became available in fiscal 2006. More than 100 people have been killed or injured so far in the current fiscal year.

Bears have been frequently spotted in the Tohoku northeastern region and other areas. The situation may worsen due to a poor harvest of beech nuts, a primary food for bears, and because the animals become active ahead of hibernation.

In Iwate Prefecture in Tohoku, more than 30 people have been killed or injured since April.

In July, the Iwate prefectural government raised its bear advisory for the whole of the prefecture to a warning, in the wake of this fiscal year's first death from a bear attack in the prefecture. "We have been unable to take effective measures" against bears, a prefectural official said, adding, "We have no choice but to keep calling for attention on social media and through other channels."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]