Concern Raised over Proposed Cut in Japan Lower House Seats

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties are wary of a plan by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) to reduce the number of House of Representatives seats by 10 pct from the current 465.

Nippon Ishin, the new coalition partner of the ruling LDP, is calling for a cut of about 50 proportional representation seats in the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. Nippon Ishin co-leader Fumitake Fujita said, "We should implement a major cut."

Small parties that rely on proportional representation seats are on high alert, with an official of one party saying that the LDP-Nippon Ishin plan is "a targeted attack."

Reducing proportional representation seats is "the speediest way" to downsize the Lower House, Fujita told a press conference Friday.

The coalition agreement between the LDP and Nippon Ishin calls for slashing the Lower House seats by 10 pct. The two parties plan to submit a relevant bill to the ongoing extraordinary Diet session, with an aim to enact it during the session, which is scheduled to run until Dec. 17.

