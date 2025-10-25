Takaichi Eager to Boost Japan-U.S. Ties with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Saturday that she wants to further strengthen Japan-U.S. ties through U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Asian nation from Monday.

In a message sent to a Japan-U.S. meeting for talks on international issues, Takaichi, who took office Tuesday, said that she wants to make her meeting with Trump, set for Tuesday, "an opportunity to deepen the relationship of trust" between the two leaders and "raise the bilateral ties to a higher level."

Meanwhile, phone talks between Takaichi and Trump planned for Saturday were canceled, apparently because of a lack of preparations ahead of the U.S. president's Asian tour, which will start with a visit to Malaysia.

In her message, Takaichi said, "As conflicts and divisions deepen around the world and the security environment is increasingly severe, it is essential to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, which is the cornerstone of regional peace and prosperity."

The prime minister stressed that she will deepen her partnership with Trump through candid discussions on the challenges facing Japan and the United States, including those in the Indo-Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe and Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]