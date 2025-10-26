Takaichi Holds Phone Talks with Trump for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, now on a visit to Malaysia, held phone talks Saturday night with U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time since taking office Tuesday.

Takaichi told Trump that the Japan-U.S. alliance is the most important element of her administration's foreign and security policies.

The two leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral alliance to a higher level.

The new Japanese leader also told Trump that Japan is a very important country for the United States' strategies toward China and the Indo-Pacific region.

She called on Trump to work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and asked for his cooperation to resolve the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

