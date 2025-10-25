Man Arrested near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo Carried More Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The man armed with knives who was arrested near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday for alleged obstruction of official duties also carried a foldable saw and scissors in his backpack, it was learned Saturday.

On his motive, the man, Tatsuya Shiota, 38, whose address and occupation are unknown, told police that he has grudge against the Japan Meteorological Agency and the National Police Agency, according to sources in Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect also said that workers of the meteorological agency are "intentionally changing the climate." The MPD is carefully investigating the incident.

Shiota was arrested on the scene as he allegedly took out a kitchen knife with a 17-centimeter blade and a fruit knife with a 13-centimeter blade after he was questioned by a riot police officer, and directed the weapons at the officer. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

He is expected to be referred to public prosecutors Sunday on allegations including assault and a violation of the swords and firearms control law, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]