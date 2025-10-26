U.S. House Panel Head Urges Japan to Boost Defense Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. House committee chair has urged Japan to increase its defense spending in a bid to deter coercive actions by China, which has been intensifying pressure on Japan and other U.S. allies.

"I believe it's important that Japanese defense spending recognizes the threats that exist in the Indo-Pacific from an increasingly aggressive China," John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, said in a recent interview.

"I think it is important to view China realistically," he suggested, referring to China's coercive acts in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, as well as its attempts to influence elections in other countries.

"We see them becoming more aggressive against our friends and allies," Moolenaar said in the interview ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Japan from Monday and his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday.

Moolenaar added that he thinks it is important, because of Japan's economic leadership, that "military strength is projected to deter aggression from China."

