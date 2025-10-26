Japan to Promote Use of Follow-On Biologics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry has started considering ways to promote the use of follow-on products of very expensive original biological drugs.

Options include increasing out-of-pocket costs of patients who choose original drugs even though the original and follow-on products have the same quality and effects, and raising fees paid to medical institutions that prescribe follow-on biological drugs, also known as biosimilars.

The ministry aims to introduce new measures in fiscal 2026, which starts next April, as a way to curb the country's ballooning medical costs.

Government-set prices of biosimilars are about 30 pct lower than those of the original drugs, but the usage rate for follow-on biologics stood low at 33.7 pct in fiscal 2024 in terms of value.

A switch to follow-on biologics would have saved 110.3 billion yen in medical costs in the same fiscal year, according to the ministry. More reductions would be possible if biosimilars come into wider use, ministry officials said.

