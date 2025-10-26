Japan's Yoshimoto Wins 2nd Prize in Genoa Violin Contest

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rino Yoshimoto, 22, won the second prize at the 58th Premio Paganini, an international violin competition in Genoa, Italy, on Saturday.

The first round of the competition started Oct. 15 with 20 participants including four Japanese violinists.

Yoshimoto, China's Zhang Aozhe and South Korea's Kim Hyun-seo competed in Saturday's final round, with each contestant performing two pieces.

Zhang, 17, won the first prize.

Born in 2003, Yoshimoto, from the western Japan city of Kobe, started to play the violin at the age of 3. She moved to Europe when she was 14 and studied in Vienna and Brussels.

