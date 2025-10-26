Possible to Support CDP Candidates: Komeito Exec

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Komeito executive said that the Japanese party may give its backing to candidates of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in future parliamentary elections.

"It could be possible" for Komeito, the former coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to give its recommendations for CDP candidates because election contestants should be evaluated for their personal qualities, Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida said in a television program broadcast Sunday.

Nishida said that he was "shocked" by new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first policy address at the Diet, Japan's parliament, Friday because it did not mention at all the issue of politics and money.

Nishida said that Komeito is ready to grill the LDP regarding measures against inflation, social security reform and policies on foreigners in question-and-answer sessions over Takaichi's policy address, which are set to start Nov. 4.

The TV program was recorded Friday.

