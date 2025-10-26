Japanese, Philippine Leaders Agree to Enhance Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday agreed to strengthen the two countries' cooperation including in the security field.

The Philippines has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

The two leaders met in Kuala Lumpur for about 20 minutes on the sidelines of a series of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

With next year marking the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines, Marcos invited Takaichi, who took office Tuesday, to visit his country within 2026.

"We discussed our respective issues of concern frankly," Takaichi told reporters after the meeting.

