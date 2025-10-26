Trump to Kick Off 3-Day Visit to Japan Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive in Japan on Monday for a three-day visit, with his first in-person meeting with the country's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, set for Tuesday.

This will be Trump's first visit to Japan since the launch of his second administration in January.

At a time when the security environment surrounding Japan is increasingly severe, Trump and Takaichi, who took office Tuesday, are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance, aiming to build a relationship of trust between them.

Trump, now on a three-nation Asian tour, held a summit with leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and will leave for Japan on Monday morning.

In Japan, Trump is slated to hold a meeting with Japanese Emperor Naruhito, in addition to the bilateral summit with Takaichi.

