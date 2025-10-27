Japan's Akita to Seek SDF Deployment over Bear Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Akita Prefecture is considering asking for the deployment of Self-Defense Forces troops following a spate of bear attacks across the northeastern Japan prefecture, Governor Kenta Suzuki said on Sunday.

In a social media post, Suzuki also said he is planning to visit the Defense Ministry in Tokyo before long to make the request.

In the most recent incident on Friday, four people were attacked by a bear in the village of Higashinaruse, leaving one dead.

"The situation has gone beyond what the prefectural and municipal governments can handle," Suzuki said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]