U.S. Defense Chief to Visit Japan, Other Asian Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit the Indo-Pacific region from early this week, including Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and South Korea, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

In relation to this, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Monday that Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will hold talks with Hegseth on Wednesday. The Japanese minister intends to convey Japan’s plan to bring forward the achievement of the goal to increase the country’s defense spending and the revision of the government’s three national security-related documents.

In a statement released on Sunday, the U.S. Defense Department said, “Key themes will include...the importance of allies stepping up their defense spending and contributions to our collective defense.”

In Japan, the defense secretary will highlight “the importance of rapidly strengthening our alliance against growing regional threats,” the statement said.

Hegseth is scheduled to accompany U.S. President Donald Trump on his visit to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]