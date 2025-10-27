Australia's Albanese Vows to Work with Takaichi for Free Trade

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has clarified his intention to work with his new Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, in promoting free trade, amid concerns about the impact of higher U.S. tariffs on the world economy.

In a social media post following his first summit with Takaichi in Malaysia on Sunday, Albanese wrote: "Democratic values. Free trade. A free and open Indo-Pacific. That's the vision Japan and Australia share for our region."

The Australian leader said that he and Takaichi worked during the meeting to "make our special strategic partnership even stronger."

According to the Japanese government, the two leaders also confirmed that their countries will promote multilayered cooperation with the United States and other like-minded nations, such as India, South Korea and New Zealand.

