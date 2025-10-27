Japan's Emperor Meets Trump at Imperial Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time in about six and a half years at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday evening.

The U.S. president arrived at the Imperial Palace in the presidential state car at around 6:30 p.m. The Emperor greeted him at the entrance with a smile and a handshake before they entered the palace for a roughly 30-minute meeting.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Trump said at the start of their meeting that he was honored to have the opportunity to speak with the Emperor, adding that he wants to further strengthen Japan-U.S. relations under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Emperor Naruhito responded that he hopes Trump's visit will further bolster the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Trump explained to the Emperor the efforts he had made to resolve conflicts around the world since taking office. The Emperor responded that he is pained by the continued conflicts around the globe and that he prays for peace.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]