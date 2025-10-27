Trump Arrives in Japan for 1st Visit in 6 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Monday evening for his first visit to the country in six years.

During his three-day trip, Trump will hold his first in-person meeting with new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office last week, at the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

"I look forward to meeting the new prime minister," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

"I'm looking forward to discussing ways to further strengthen the great Japan-U.S. alliance together," Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Takaichi and Trump are expected to share their respective views on China ahead of a summit between the U.S. president and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]