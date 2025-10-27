Sanseito Submits Bill to Punish Japanese Flag Desecration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese upstart political party Sanseito submitted a bill to the House of Councillors on Monday proposing revisions to the Penal Code to punish individuals who damage the national flag.

"Some people blocked our stump speeches by holding Japanese national flags with crosses on them," Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya said, referring to the July election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. "This is blasphemy against the country," he told reporters.

Article 92 of the Penal Code stipulates that damaging or defacing a foreign national flag with the intent to insult can result in imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of up to 200,000 yen. There is no similar provision for the Japanese national flag, however.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), are considering submitting a similar bill. Sanseito is seeking their support.

