INTERVIEW: Environment Min. Orders Stronger Measures against Bears

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara said he has instructed his ministry to step up measures to address the growing harm to people caused by bears.

"We must do our utmost, including (bear) population management and human resource development," Ishihara said in a Monday interview, calling the matter a pressing issue. "Further strengthening of measures is essential."

The minister said that he wants to review the package of measures developed in cooperation with other ministries and agencies. He also said he has instructed officials to consider short-, medium- and long-term strategies.

Meanwhile, Ishihara emphasized the importance of "proper consideration for the environment and coexistence with local communities" in the construction of renewable energy power generation facilities, such as solar panels.

"We will not allow the introduction of facilities that cannot coexist with surrounding areas," he said.

