Japan, U.S. Foreign Chiefs to Meet in Tokyo Tues.

Kuala Lumpur, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday that he will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The minister announced the plan to reporters in Kuala Lumpur. This will be the first meeting between the two top diplomats since Motegi assumed the post last week.

They are expected to affirm the strengthening of the Japan-U.S. alliance and discuss China's hegemonic activities as well as the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Rubio is accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump, who arrived in Japan on Monday evening for his first visit to the country in six years.

On Monday, Motegi attended a summit related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on behalf of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. He also held separate talks with his Indian and Vietnamese counterparts, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Le Hoai Trung, and discussed boosting economic security cooperation.

