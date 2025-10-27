Japan, U.S. Finance Chiefs Discuss Russian LNG Imports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday discussed imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, which the United States has urged Japan to halt.

"We talked about sanctions against Russia, including the LNG import issue, based on U.S. President (Donald) Trump's desire to end the war" in Ukraine, Katayama told reporters after the meeting at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo.

They also exchanged views on Tokyo's pledge to invest 550 billion dollars in the United States as part of the two countries' tariff agreement. "There was no sensitive discussion" about currency issues, Katayama said.

It was the first in-person meeting between the two finance chiefs since Katayama was appointed by new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last week.

"We affirmed the importance of Japan and the United States working closely together also under the Takaichi administration," Katayama said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]