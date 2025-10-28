Takaichi Calls for Japan-U.S. Alliance's "New Golden Age"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in her first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, called for creating a "new golden age" of the Japan-U.S. alliance together.

Trump, on his first visit to Japan in six years, responded that Japan is one of his country's most important allies. The two leaders also confirmed economic cooperation between their countries.

Following the meeting, Takaichi and Trump signed documents on ensuring supply chains of critical minerals, including rare earths, and on steadily implementing the bilateral tariff agreement.

During the summit at the State Guest House in the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Takaichi, who took office last week, worked to establish a personal relationship of trust with Trump. In light of cooperation between China, Russia and North Korea, she also sought to highlight the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

In her opening remarks, Takaichi stressed that Japan and the United States have the "greatest alliance in the world."

