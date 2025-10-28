Takaichi Vows More Defense Spending in Talks with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in her first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, expressed her determination to continue working to significantly boost Japan's defense capabilities and increase related spending.

Takaichi called for creating a "new golden age" of the Japan-U.S. alliance together. Trump, on his first visit to Japan in six years, responded, "We are an ally at the strongest level."

In the roughly 90-minute summit at the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo, which included a working lunch, the prime minister said that "Japan and the United States will jointly contribute to world peace and prosperity."

The two leaders agreed to seek the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and affirmed further cooperation with like-minded countries including South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and India.

Trump expressed gratitude for Japan's increased defense spending and its purchases of U.S. military equipment.

