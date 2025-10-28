U.S. Foreign Chief to Meet with Japanese Abductee Families

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will have a meeting in Japan on Tuesday morning with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago, the U.S. Department of State said the same day.

It is unknown whether U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the meeting. The Japanese government had been making efforts to arrange a meeting between the abductees' families and the president during his visit to Japan from Monday.

According to Japanese and U.S. diplomatic sources, Trump has expressed a cautious stance about meeting with the abductee families.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]