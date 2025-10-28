Takaichi Seeks to Build Japan-U.S. Alliance's "Golden Age" with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in her first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, called for creating a "new golden age" of the Japan-U.S. alliance together.

Speaking to Trump in their summit in Tokyo, Takaichi, who took office last week, said that the two nations share the "greatest alliance in the world."

"I highly value your unwavering commitment to world peace and stability," the prime minister told Trump, seeking to further promote cooperation with the United States over a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Welcoming Trump to Japan, Takaichi said that she had been "very much looking forward" to meeting the U.S. leader in person.

She also thanked Trump for his years of friendship with the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

