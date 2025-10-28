Takaichi Intends to Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday that she intends to nominate him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, a senior U.S. government official said.

Trump has long expressed his desire to win the award.

In the meeting, Takaichi praised Trump's role in mediating a border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia and his "unprecedented historic achievement" of brokering a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas. She told the president that the world started to enjoy more peace in such a short period of time.

The prime minister said that she highly values Trump's "unwavering commitment to world peace and stability" and that she was deeply impressed and inspired by the president.

