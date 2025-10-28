Memories of Abe Help Foster Takaichi-Trump Rapport

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tuesday's summit between new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and visiting U.S. President Donald Trump proceeded in a friendly atmosphere, partly thanks to their memories of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Takaichi, who was close to Abe, welcomed Trump's visit to Japan and said that she had been looking forward to meeting with the president in person. She also voiced gratitude for the "enduring friendship" between Trump and Abe, who was shot dead in 2022.

After referring to his good relationship with Abe, Trump said, "I want to just let you know, anytime you have any question, any doubt, anything you want, any favors you need, anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there."

The president said that he was very sad about Abe's death and that the incident was shocking.

Noting that he had heard about Takaichi from Abe, Trump congratulated her on becoming Japan's first female prime minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]