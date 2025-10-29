Japan Imperial Couple Hosts Autumn Garden Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted an autumn garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Imperial couple and other members of the Imperial Family were divided into two groups--one consisting of the Emperor and the Empress, and the other of the remaining Imperial Family members. They walked along separate routes and engaged with some 1,500 guests, including jockey Yutaka Take and "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware artist Kazuo Yamagishi.

"You have made tremendous efforts for the development of horse racing," the Emperor told Take. He also said that he had watched Take's races on television.

In her conversation with the jockey, the Empress asked him about his most memorable race. Take responded that it was his victory in last autumn's Tenno Sho horse race. The Empress also mentioned the names of notable former racehorses, such as Special Week and Deep Impact.

After hearing from Take that racehorses can run at speeds of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour, Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, said she could not believe that jockeys are able to stay in the saddle at such high speeds during a race.

