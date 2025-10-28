SDF to Help Akita Prefecture Prevent Bear Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that his ministry would send Self-Defense Forces personnel to Akita Prefecture within the day to discuss measures to prevent bear attacks.

Koizumi made the remark at a meeting with Akita Governor Kenta Suzuki, who requested the SDF's support for the northeastern prefecture's efforts to deal with a spate of bear attacks on people.

Koizumi said the situation in Akita is serious.

Suzuki sought SDF support, such as setting up box traps and transporting bears killed by local hunters. The defense ministry is not considering the use of weapons to kill bears.

"The problem has become prolonged and people (tackling it) on the ground are exhausted," Suzuki said. "We are in a situation where we can't protect people's lives without help from the SDF."

