Takaichi, Trump Show Unity aboard U.S. Aircraft Carrier

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday demonstrated their unity in a speech to members of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and U.S. Forces Japan aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

"The cherished alliance between the United States and Japan is one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world," Trump said in the hangar of the aircraft carrier at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. "It's a foundation of peace and security in the Pacific."

He invited Takaichi to the podium, saying, "I have a really great respect for...the first female prime minister in the history of Japan."

"I will take the Japan-U.S. alliance to a higher level with President Trump," Takaichi said.

"Peace will be protected by firm determination and action," she added, expressing her intent to significantly strengthen Japan's defense capabilities in light of the increasingly severe security environment in East Asia.

