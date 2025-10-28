Japan, U.S. Foreign Chiefs Agree to Enhance Bilateral Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed Tuesday to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Motegi, who took office last week, held his first in-person meeting with Rubio, who is accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump on his visit to Japan from Monday.

During their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, the foreign chiefs affirmed their intention to promote economic security cooperation between Japan and the United States.

"I'd like to make this meeting an opportunity to demonstrate to the world the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance, the greatest alliance in the world," Motegi said.

Rubio replied that his country hopes to continue to tackle new challenges together with Japan.

