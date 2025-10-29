Japan, U.S. Unveil Investment Projects Worth 400 B. Dollars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments on Tuesday announced investment projects worth up to 400 billion dollars involving Japanese and U.S. companies, including the construction of advanced nuclear power plants.

The projects could fall under a framework outlined in a document signed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, which confirmed that Japanese investments in the United States agreed upon in the two countries’ tariff deal will be implemented.

Multiple Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp., have expressed interest in a total of 21 projects, including the construction of next-generation nuclear power plants and large-scale power infrastructure.

“We’re going to do tremendous trade together,” U.S. President Donald Trump said at a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi the same day.

Tokyo has pledged to invest some 550 billion dollars in the United States through a government-affiliated financial institution, as part of its tariff agreement with Washington. The specific projects will be decided by a U.S. government panel at a later date.

