Japan, U.S. to Enhance Cooperation on Rare Earths, AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States on Tuesday agreed to enhance cooperation to secure the supply of critical minerals, including rare earth minerals, and promote advancements in seven fields of science and technology, including artificial intelligence.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding in the shipbuilding sector. By strengthening cooperation in various areas, the two allies aim to jointly counter China's increasing presence.

During her summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a common policy framework to secure the supply of critical minerals. The framework includes measures to support the supply chain for rare earths, which are essential for electric vehicles, shorten licensing procedures and establish a joint organization to develop supply plans.

Separately, science and technology policy minister Kimi Onoda met with Michael Kratsios, director of the U.S. White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The two signed a memorandum of cooperation in seven areas, including next-generation communication standards, quantum technology, nuclear fusion and space.

At the meeting, Onoda stressed, "It's extremely important for the two countries to work closely together as the battle for hegemony over important technologies intensifies." Kratsios replied that the two nations are reliable partners in technology.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]