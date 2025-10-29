Japan Leisure-Related Market Grows 5.6 Pct in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's leisure-related market expanded 5.6 pct from the previous year to 75,203 billion yen in 2024, the Japan Productivity Center, a private think tank, said Tuesday.

The latest figure surpassed the pre-pandemic level of 72,307 billion yen recorded in 2019 thanks to the economy's reopening and higher admission fees at some tourist facilities.

Games and other entertainment services rose 5.3 pct to 50,531 billion yen, while the sightseeing and outdoor amusement sector climbed 9.9 pct to 12,416 billion yen. The sports sector grew 1.6 pct, while hobbies and creation services increased 3.8 pct.

"Since the pandemic, leisure activities have been going digital," an official at the Japan Productivity Center said, citing the spread of video-streaming services and online games.

"Experience-based activities, such as going to concerts and sports events, add value to leisure," the official said.

