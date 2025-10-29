Japan, U.S. Confirm Cooperation to Enhance Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday confirmed cooperation to enhance the deterrence and response capabilities of the bilateral alliance in an apparent effort to counter threats from China.

In their first meeting in Tokyo, Koizumi, who was appointed under the cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi inaugurated last week, conveyed the new Japanese administration's plan to strengthen defense capabilities.

Koizumi told Hegseth that Japan will raise its defense spending to 2 pct of its gross domestic product by the end of the current fiscal year, two years ahead of schedule. He also said Japan has begun a review of three security documents.

The Japanese minister emphasized his country's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities to deepen the alliance.

"It's an important step forward, and the one that we hope would be implemented and believe will be as soon as possible," Hegseth said at a joint press conference after the meeting, referring to the Japanese commitment.

