Koizumi Conveys Defense Spending Plan to Hegseth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi conveyed his country's plan to achieve its defense spending target two years ahead of schedule, during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan will raise its defense spending to 2 pct of its gross domestic product by the end of the current fiscal year, instead of the originally planned fiscal 2027, Koizumi told Hegseth in their first meeting.

He also said that Japan has begun a review of three security documents.

Koizumi was appointed to the defense post in the cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi inaugurated last week.

"We will strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance with unprecedented speed," Koizumi told a joint press conference after the hourlong meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]