Toyota to Ship Its U.S.-Made Vehicles to Japan

Washington, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. plans to ship vehicles produced at its U.S. plants to Japan, according to a document on an investment framework between Japan and the United States released by the U.S. government on Tuesday.

The document came after the leading Japanese automaker showed eagerness to start such shipments and after the United States, seeking to reduce its trade deficit, urged Japan to expand imports.

Tokyo has agreed with Washington to work toward allowing U.S.-made vehicles that have received safety certification in the United States to be sold in Japan without undergoing additional testing. Toyota President Koji Sato has indicated his intention to ask the Japanese government to create an environment that would enable such sales, including by reviewing import restrictions.

In their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Japanese investment and financing in the United States. They announced investment projects by companies from both countries and signed a document ensuring the steady implementation of the agreement reached as a result of bilateral tariff negotiations, including on investment and financing in the United States.

According to the document released by the U.S. government, Japan will pursue new sanctions frameworks to target vessels linked to so-called shadow fleets, which transport Russian crude oil while evading Western sanctions, and disrupt shadow fleet activity in close coordination with the United States and Group of Seven partners.

