Mazda Unveils Concept Car with C02 Capture Tech

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. unveiled a concept model equipped with its proprietary carbon dioxide capture system at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center on Wednesday, the day before the official start of the Japan Mobility Show.

Powered by a plug-in hybrid system integrating a two-rotor rotary turbo engine with a motor and battery, the Mazda Vision X-Coupe has its maximum output at 510 ps and offers a drive range of up to 800 kilometers.

The CO2 capture system, also unveiled at a press briefing, can reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas from gasoline vehicles by some 90 pct when carbon-neutral fuel derived from microalgae is used, Mazda said.

