Record 350,000 Students Refuse to Go to School in Japan in FY 2024

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of elementary and junior high school students in Japan who refused to go to school in fiscal 2024, which ended last March, hit a record high of 353,970, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The figure, up from 346,482 in fiscal 2023, marked the 12th straight year of increase.

The number of high school students who refused to attend school in fiscal 2024 came to 67,782, down from 68,770.

The total number of recognized cases of bullying at elementary, junior high and high schools and special-needs schools stood at 769,022, up from 732,568 and hitting a record high for four years in a row. Of the total cases, 76.1 pct had been resolved by the end of fiscal 2024.

Serious bullying cases that may have resulted in significant damage to the body or mind were also the highest ever, at 1,405, up from 1,306.

