New Japan PM Takaichi May Hold 1st Meeting with China's Xi Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Beijing are working to arrange the first meeting between new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for Friday, on the fringe of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit starting the same day in South Korea, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

Takaichi is expected to ask Xi to address issues related to security and the protection of Japanese citizens in China. She also hopes to reaffirm with the Chinese leader the continuation of dialogue between the two countries.

Also on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Takaichi is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, on Thursday, for the first time since she took office Oct. 21.

Takaichi is scheduled to arrive in Gyeongju, southeastern South Korea, where the APEC summit will take place, on Thursday afternoon.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, reaffirmed in phone talks Tuesday the importance of promoting the mutually beneficial strategic relationship between the two countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]