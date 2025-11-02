INTERVIEW: Japan to Boost Connected Population for Revitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will work to revitalize regional communities experiencing population decline by increasing the so-called connected population, or nonresidents who maintain steady interaction with regional areas, internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a recent interview.

"There is a shortage of workers in various fields, making it difficult to maintain medical, transportation and educational services as well as to manage infrastructure," said Hayashi, who assumed his current post last month.

"We will work to expand the connected population both in quality and quantity."

The minister said that many people are interested in becoming involved in regional communities, such as through volunteering in agriculture. He expressed a desire to develop a registration system that would serve as a "passport" for nonresidents to participate in regional support activities.

Hayashi also emphasized the need to effectively promote broad cooperation among local governments and the use of digital technology to make local administrative services sustainable.

