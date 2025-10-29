Japan Reaffirms Cooperation with India on Security, Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday reaffirmed with her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, that their countries will work together on security and economy.

"We would like to continue our cooperation," including through the Quad framework among Japan, India, the United States and Australia, to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Takaichi said in her telephone talks with Modi.

Modi congratulated her on becoming prime minister and said he is looking forward to strengthening India's ties with Japan further.

